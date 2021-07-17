‘The Bachelorette’ offers New Mexico resort a lifeline

“For nine weeks, our property will be seen by millions,” she said. “We couldn’t pay for this type of exposure.”

The direct effect is the Tamaya is booked weekends through August and there is a significant increase in people looking at it for wedding and engagement parties.

“This is huge for Hyatt,” Wattenberg said. “We’re one of the leading brands and to have one of our resorts, it’s been fantastic to showcase not only the resort but New Mexico and most importantly, Santa Ana Pueblo.”

According to the New Mexico Tourism Department, film tourism is listed as a “special interest” activity for an estimated 10% of New Mexico visitors in 2019.

“This doesn’t mean that a film location was the reason someone made a trip to New Mexico, but it does indicate that while on their trip, 10% of visitors reported that they found an opportunity to engage in some sort of ‘film tourism’ activity,” said Cody Johnson, New Mexico Tourism Department spokesman.

Wattenberg said interest in the resort began to pick up when the location was leaked via Twitter in February.

Amber Dodson, New Mexico Film Office director, said having the production film in New Mexico has a positive impact in the state.

“Viewers from around the globe are tuning in each week and seeing the incredibly beautiful scenery at the Tamaya Resort on the Santa Ana Pueblo,” Dodson said. “The production shot during the pandemic maintaining a COVID-safe bubble. This in turn generated revenue for Native-owned businesses and the Tamaya, that was otherwise experiencing unprecedented financial hardships.”

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Albuquerque Journal.