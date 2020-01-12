The Bookworm: 'If You Lived Here You’d Be Home by Now' celebrates small-town life

Moving stinks.

You pack your stuff in boxes and old newspaper, then you haul it to the next place, and spend a year opening boxes and putting things away. If you’re smart, you keep the boxes because, statistically, you’ll move again soon; if you’re lucky, as in the “If You Lived Here You’d Be Home by Now” by Christopher Ingraham, you’ll love where you land.

In his job as a data reporter for the Washington Post, Christopher Ingraham mined the internet for statistics, then he wrote columns about what he found. It was fun work that allowed him to play with words in his Washington D.C. office, so when he discovered a livability ranking for each of the thousands of counties around the country, he poked a little fun at Red Lake County, Minnesota, way up in the states’ northwest corner.

The list placed Red Lake County dead last.

Column done, column posted, and fun poked, it wasn’t ten minutes before Ingraham’s inbox was flooded with protest. Red Lake County citizens were Minnesota-nicely upset; Minnesotans as a whole were aghast that he would say something callous without a visit. And so, Ingraham checked with his bosses, booked a plane to nearby South Dakota, rented a car, and visited Red Lake County, where he was warmly embraced.

