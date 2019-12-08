The Bookworm: 'Snow' explores science, history and significance of the white stuff

We need it, he says, for outdoor activities — so much so, that countries without it are happy to make it for skiing and snowboarding. We need it, even though there’s a lot we don’t know about it; we don’t know, for instance, how big a snowflake can possibly get. We need it because it can boggle the mind: it’s true that no two snowflakes are alike, for three basic reasons. We need snow for the fun, the history, and for the challenge.

And so, we live with it — to a point: some 50 million square kilometers of Earth are snow-covered and most of that’s uninhabited. We live with it — for now, anyway: says Whittell, by the end of this century, the world’s average snow depth is predicted to be “halved.”

If you’re someone who’s eager for the first good snow, that’s sobering, but author Giles Whittell doesn’t leave you completely discouraged. Science has hypotheses. Culture has requirements. There’s a flake or two of hope inside “Snow.”