The sibling piano quintet The 5 Browns will perform at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 16, in the Viterbo University Fine Arts Center Main Theatre.
The 5 Browns — Ryan, Melody, Gregory, Deondra and Desirae — all attended New York’s Juilliard School, becoming the first family of five siblings ever accepted simultaneously. Today, they are realizing their dream to wake up classical music by introducing it to the widest, largest and most excited audience they can find.
The group has released three CDs that each went to No. 1 on Billboard Magazine’s Classical Album Chart. They have been featured on “Oprah,” “60 Minutes,” “The Tonight Show,” “Good Morning America” and many other TV shows, including a PBS TV special, “The 5 Browns in Concert.”
“One family, five pianos and 50 fingers add up to the biggest classical music sensation in years,” wrote a reviewer in the New York Post. According to a review in the Dallas Morning News, “Send them out to schools from shore to shore, with piano teachers on hand to sign up students afterward, and the future of classical music will look a lot brighter.”
The 5 Browns tour extensively and have performed in some of the world’s most prestigious venues. Individually and collaboratively, they have soloed with orchestras around the world.
This performance is part of Viterbo’s Bright Star Season.
Tickets are $39 for main floor, $35 for lower balcony, and $29 for upper balcony seating. For tickets, contact the Viterbo box office at 608-796-3100 or visit www.viterbo.edu/tickets.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.