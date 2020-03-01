The Gallery to display recycled collages of Lydia Hicks

Hicks is a local artist who recycles and reuses discarded objects to create collages. Her work will be displayed through May at the Gallery, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to display art in the Gallery at Myrick Park Center because of my love of the marsh itself and the city of La Crosse that I now call my home," said Hicks. "I relate to WisCorps' commitment to taking care of Wisconsin communities and natural resources in my own personal efforts to reduce my waste and to be conscious of the impact that my actions have on the world around me.”