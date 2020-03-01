You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
The Gallery to display recycled collages of Lydia Hicks
0 comments

The Gallery to display recycled collages of Lydia Hicks

{{featured_button_text}}

The Gallery at Myrick Park will host a display by the WisCorps featuring Lydia Hicks beginning with a reception from 6 to 8 p.m. March 4 at the Myrick Park Center, 2000 La Crosse St.

Hicks is a local artist who recycles and reuses discarded objects to create collages. Her work will be displayed through May at the Gallery, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to display art in the Gallery at Myrick Park Center because of my love of the marsh itself and the city of La Crosse that I now call my home," said Hicks. "I relate to WisCorps' commitment to taking care of Wisconsin communities and natural resources in my own personal efforts to reduce my waste and to be conscious of the impact that my actions have on the world around me.”

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News