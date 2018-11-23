Tickets are on sale for Michael Scott’s performances of “The Santaland Diaries” by David Sedaris. Performances are planned for 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7-8 at the Pump House Regional Arts Center and 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. Dec. 14-15 and 21-22 in the Veterans Studio Theater at the Weber Center for the Performing Arts.
“The Santaland Diaries,” which is “for mature elves only,” is a hysterical send-up of the crass commercialization of Christmas. An unemployed actor takes a job as a Macy's department store elf during the holiday crunch. At first the job is simply humiliating, but once the thousands of visitors start pouring through Santa's workshop, he becomes battle-weary and bitter, occasionally taking out his frustrations on children and parents alike.
Tickets are $17. For tickets to the Pump House dates, call 608-785-1434 or visit www.thepumphouse.org. For tickets to Weber Center dates, call 608-784-9292 or visit www.lacrossecommunitytheatre.org.
