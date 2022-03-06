Theater preview: 'Hadestown' speaks in powerful poetry

“Why do we build a wall, my children?” growls Hades, in a deep-from-the-bowels-of-the-earth voice. His “children”, workers condemned to eternal labor in the underground, sing in mindless unison: doing Hades’ bidding to build walls is “to keep us free.” Welcome to “Hadestown,” the 2019 Tony Award winner for Best Musical, opening March 15 at Minneapolis’s Orpheum Theater.

Employing modern-day idiom and musical forms, the play draws its characters from Greek mythology of two millennia past. The question at its heart is as contemporary as it is ancient: When greed and contempt for the poor abound, can the force of love possibly be strong enough to overcome?

“Hadestown” had its inception when a then-21-year-old Anais Mitchell witnessed widespread poverty in Juarez, Mexico, and peered at the border wall of that era. Later, she writes in the play’s book, waitressing in Texas had her serving cocktails to “climate change-denying oil lobbyists.” The seeds for “Hadestown” were sown.

Mitchell’s music- and chant-based score began as a folk opera. It was continuously refined by tough editing done by perceptive dramaturges, and through loving feedback from audiences. Perfecting “Hadestown”— its characters and its poetry — has been the playwright’s passion from 2006 to the present.

The sung drama takes place in a world where gods and goddesses walk visibly among us. The messenger god Hermes narrates the story; his voice is sharp and authoritative.

In the underworld, King Hades reigns ruthlessly. He holds enormous power, including the enslaved labor of millions. He possesses Persephone, but only for six months of the year. Persephone, in her time outside of Hades’ grasp and realm, ascends; her extraordinary radiance transforms the cold dark earth into a land where flowers bloom and the warmth of summer returns.

Jealous of Persephone’s time above, Hades throws himself into a frenzied project. Scheming to get Persephone to feel his burning desire for her, he constructs a monstrous foundry: “Here I fashioned things of steel/Oil drums and automobiles/And then I kept that furnace fed/With the fossils of the dead.”

The heat generated is beyond enormous; the earth’s climate is thrown into chaos as a result. What could rescue the earth? Could it possibly be the growing love between Orpheus and Eurydice?

Orpheus, the son of a Muse, is “touched.” He possesses heavenly musical talents; he also lives much of his life with his head in the clouds.

Eurydice, on the other hand, is down-to-earth, living in poverty, and cynical. When Orpheus’s come-on to her includes “I also play the lyre,” Eurydice throws this couplet right back at him: “Ooh, a liar, and a player too/I’ve met too many men like you.”

Eurydice, a mortal, is at the mercy of The Fates, the back-of-the-mind voices that, in the words of the story’s second song, can send us “any way the wind blows.” Lured by Hades’ promise of food and shelter from the ever-more-threatening storms, she accepts his offer of railroad passage to the underworld.

Orpheus is heart-broken, and embarks on a heroic quest, to walk to the end of the earth and down to the underworld, to free Eurydice. He is working relentlessly to finish a heavenly song, aspiring to not only spring his beloved loose from Hades’ clutches, but also to put the earth’s seasonal cycles back into rightful rhythm and order.

We cannot help but feel compassion for Eurydice. It was her need to escape hunger and oppressive weather that pushed her to the dark and sheltered realm; her choice, however, remains a fateful bargain with the devil.

And oh, how we yearn for a triumphant outcome in Orpheus’s epic quest: we hold our breath waiting to see if he possibly could write the love song powerful enough to break down the walls of hell.

The drama plays out on a cosmic scale, pointing back to a conflict within our psyche. The clash, in Freud’s Greek mythology-based terminology, is between Eros — love and connection — and Thanatos — death and destruction.

Destruction is the driving energy of Hades’ realm; greed, avarice, and hatred are the forms it takes. Give those forces free reign, this play warns us, and we put our entire planet in catastrophic peril.

Anais Mitchell stole fire from the gods to compose the achingly beautiful score of “Hadestown.” The racially diverse cast brings a delicious variety of voices to the story, and underscores the universality of the human predicament.

How strong is the siren call of “Hadestown”? Go online to view NPR’s “Tiny Desk Hadestown Concert” and immerse yourself in a five-song set from the play, performed by the original Broadway cast. Then see if you can fight the urge to see Hadestown performed in full.

Drawing upon the Greek pantheon of gods and eternal spirits, “Hadestown” speaks to us today in powerful poetry. It captures brilliantly our yearning for a world better than the one we see now, better because love has become ascendant, and greed and hateful contempt have been sent into hasty retreat.

Hadestown plays March 15-20 at Minneapolis’s Orpheum Theatre.

