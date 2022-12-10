 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
spotlight

These are the richest models in the world

  • 0

According to Lyst's annual Year in Fashion report, in which experts have analysed the shopping behavior of over 200 million global consumers the pair led the way in relation to celebrity couple dressing. "In the year that saw them attend their fair share of PDA-filled red carpet appearances,…

Stacker created a list of the richest models in the world as of Nov. 15, 2022, using Celebrity Net Worth data. The models' annual salary is included where available.   

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Trevor Noah gives 'special shout-out to Black women' as he bows out of 'The Daily Show'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News