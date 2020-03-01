This week's live music picks: Blues at Leo and Leona's, Mod Sun and more

Fans can hear it up close and personal at 8 p.m. Friday, March 6, at the Cavalier Theater, 118 N. Fifth Ave. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 on the day of the show. For more information or to purchase tickets, go to www.cavaliertheater.com/events/?v=upcoming.

Ladysmith Black Mambazo

Not many groups founded in 1960 are still touring with no plans of slowing down.

For 60 years, South African choral group Ladysmith Black Mambazo has brought powerful a cappella vocals and a message of peace, love and harmony to the world.

Credited with introducing the isicathamiya harmonies of traditional Zulu music to a global audiences, the Grammy-winning group’s lineup has changed over the years. In some cases, the sons of founding members have joined as their fathers retire.

But the mission remains the same across generations: to share culture and promote peace.

The current iteration of Ladysmith Black Mambazo is making a stop this week at the Temple Theatre, 116 S. Main St. in Viroqua. They take the stage at 7 p.m. Friday, March 6. Tickets start at $25.50 and can be purchased at www.historictempletheatre.com/.

