This week's live music picks: Blues at Leo and Leona's, Mod Sun and more

Thursday will be blues night at Leo and Leona’s in Newberg Corners.
Local favorite Charlie Parr is on the docket. If his official bio — which describes him as “an easily confused and very shy individual” — doesn’t sell you on the folk-blues singer, his skill as a songwriter, vocalist and guitarist will.
He’ll be joined by country blues guitarist and vocalist Todd Albright. Like Parr, Detroit-based Albright is an ace with a 12-string guitar, and his music is infused with love and respect for the pre-war blues tradition.
The music starts at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at Leo and Leona’s, W1436 Hwy, 33, Newburg Corners. Cover charge is $15.
Mod Sun at the Cavalier
La Crosse’s Cavalier Theater is the third stop on Mod Sun’s “Your Favorite Movie Tour.”
Life for the Minnesota native has been something of a roller coaster ride since a Rolling Stone cover contest launched him into the national spotlight.
He’s collaborated with industry giants including Machine Gun Kelly, Gnash and the late Nipsey Hussle. He’s gotten sober and reconnected with his musical roots. Now, he’s kicking off a major national tour and plans to release a new album in the coming months.
His personal transformation is reflected in his newest music, which — while still featuring hip-hop elements — takes more from the rock’n’roll and alternative genres.
Fans can hear it up close and personal at 8 p.m. Friday, March 6, at the Cavalier Theater, 118 N. Fifth Ave. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 on the day of the show. For more information or to purchase tickets, go to www.cavaliertheater.com/events/?v=upcoming.
Ladysmith Black Mambazo
Not many groups founded in 1960 are still touring with no plans of slowing down.
For 60 years, South African choral group Ladysmith Black Mambazo has brought powerful a cappella vocals and a message of peace, love and harmony to the world.
Credited with introducing the isicathamiya harmonies of traditional Zulu music to a global audiences, the Grammy-winning group’s lineup has changed over the years. In some cases, the sons of founding members have joined as their fathers retire.
But the mission remains the same across generations: to share culture and promote peace.
The current iteration of Ladysmith Black Mambazo is making a stop this week at the Temple Theatre, 116 S. Main St. in Viroqua. They take the stage at 7 p.m. Friday, March 6. Tickets start at $25.50 and can be purchased at www.historictempletheatre.com/.
Songs for Sippin’
The Mid West Music Fest brings incredible musicians to our area — both to Winona in May and La Crosse in September. The community has a chance show its support at Songs for Sippin’, a fundraising event Saturday, March 7, featuring musical guests Dom Flemons and The Cactus Blossoms.
Dom Flemons is a founding member of award-winning old-time string band The Carolina Chocolate Drops, helping to create a signature sound that incorporates a wide range of African-American musical traditions to produce music that’s both modern and steeped in history.
In 2014 he left the group to pursue a solo career. His music covers over 100 years of American genres and stories, incorporating his experiences as a world traveler, music scholar, record collector and multi-instrumentalist. At Songs for Sippin’, he will be playing songs from his acclaimed 2018 album “Black Cowboys,” which shed light on the music, culture and complex history of the golden era of the Wild West.
Minneapolis-based duo The Cactus Blossoms will also make an appearance. The country-blues stylings of brothers Page Burkum and Jack Torrey have garnered at least one famous fan: David Lynch, who in 2017 featured The Cactus Blossoms in the last season of Twin Peaks.
Songs for Sippin’ will begin with tasting at 5 p.m. Saturday in the Lyche Theatre of the Weber Center for the Performing Arts, 428 Front St. in La Crosse. Music starts at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $32.50 and include a custom tasting glass and a selection of craft beer, wine, cider and non-alcoholic beverages. For more information or to purchase tickets, go to www.webercenterarts.org/events-ticket/.