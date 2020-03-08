This week's live music picks: Electro-pop at the Warehouse, Talib Kweli and more

Clever lyrics, catchy beats and social commentary will shine Friday night at the Cavalier Theater, where Talib Kweli will take the stage.
In more than two decades in the music scene, Brooklyn-born rapper has made a name for himself an unapologetic purveyor of politically-charged hip-hop.
In 1997, he formed duo Black Star with fellow Brooklyn native Mos Def; he’s also collaborated with a wide range of artists including Kanye West, Common and Pharrell Williams.
Kweli has used his celebrity as a platform to advocate for social justice, particularly on the issue of police brutality.
Talib Kweli performs at 8 p.m. Friday, March 13, at La Crosse’s Cavalier Theater, 118 N. Fifth Ave. Tickets are $22; for more information or to purchase, go to www.cavaliertheater.com/events/?v=upcoming.
Glass Mansions
If you’re looking for a different vibe on Friday night, check out Glass Mansions at the Warehouse.
The South Carolina duo offers up synth-saturated music that’s catchy and deeply danceable.
Their most recent EP, “Ritual,” exemplifies the pair’s intensity and musical sensibilities, which at times lean more towards gritty rock than bubblegum pop.
The music starts at 6:30 p.m. Friday, March 13, at the Warehouse, 328 Pearl Street in downtown La Crosse. Tickets are $10; for more information, go to www.warehouserocks.com/031320.html.
Calan in Chippewa Falls
For those willing to make a little bit of a trek, Welsh folk band Calan is playing also playing Friday; they’ll be at the Heyde Center for the Performing Arts in Chippewa Falls.
Calan’s members consider themselves cultural ambassadors, bringing centuries-old songs and stories alive with ethereal vocals, driving beats, and a blend of traditional and modern musical conventions.
Featuring a wide range of instruments — including fiddle, accordion, harp, guitar and pigborn, a Welsh folk instrument made from a wooden pipe and a bull’s horns — Calan also mixes English with Welsh lyrics and incorporates lead singer Bethan Rhiannon’s award-winning clog dancing to create a culturally immersive experience.
Calan performs at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 13, at the Heyde Center, 3 S. High St. in Chippewa Falls. Tickets are $20 for adults, $19 for seniors and $13 for youth. For more information or to purchase tickets, go to www.cvca.net/events/calan.