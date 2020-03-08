This week's live music picks: Electro-pop at the Warehouse, Talib Kweli and more

Clever lyrics, catchy beats and social commentary will shine Friday night at the Cavalier Theater, where Talib Kweli will take the stage.

In more than two decades in the music scene, Brooklyn-born rapper has made a name for himself an unapologetic purveyor of politically-charged hip-hop.

In 1997, he formed duo Black Star with fellow Brooklyn native Mos Def; he’s also collaborated with a wide range of artists including Kanye West, Common and Pharrell Williams.

Kweli has used his celebrity as a platform to advocate for social justice, particularly on the issue of police brutality.

Talib Kweli performs at 8 p.m. Friday, March 13, at La Crosse’s Cavalier Theater, 118 N. Fifth Ave. Tickets are $22; for more information or to purchase, go to www.cavaliertheater.com/events/?v=upcoming.

Glass Mansions

If you’re looking for a different vibe on Friday night, check out Glass Mansions at the Warehouse.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The South Carolina duo offers up synth-saturated music that’s catchy and deeply danceable.