The Department of Theatre Arts at UW-La Crosse will present a play by Jason Odell Williams, perhaps the country’s hottest young playwright.
Williams’ play “Church and State” was nominated for the best new play award by the Off-Broadway Alliance and, among other accolades, made Huffington Post’s list of top-10 theater productions of 2016.
The play’s plot was, no doubt, inspired by today’s headlines. After a school shooting in his district, a North Carolina lawmaker makes an off-the-cuff remark to a blogger at one of the victims’ funerals. When the comment gets posted on Twitter and goes viral, it calls into question his stance on God and guns.
As the senator’s Jewish campaign manager and his devout Christian wife attempt to contain the damage, the situation leads to a crisis of faith.
“He’s a kind-hearted man, and his world is rocked by that shooting,” said director Mary Leonard. “He’s been running on his faith, and now, as a human being, he’s asking himself, ‘What’s the right thing to do?’”
Although religion, guns and the influence of social media are all potentially controversial topics, the play approaches them in a fair, impassioned and highly entertaining manner.
“It has humor and poignancy, but it’s also heartbreaking and uplifting,” Leonard said. “We really like all of the characters, even if we don’t identify with them. It makes for a great evening of theater — a lot happens in an hour and 10 minutes.”
Critics have lauded the play’s even-handedness in presenting both sides of the gun debate and its “hilariously on-target script,” while the Los Angeles Times called it a “surprisingly subtle and gripping entertainment. … Simply superb!”
With only four cast members, the play asks a lot of its actors. Leonard said that rehearsals for those four — Lex Violette, Violet Englebert, Gabe Burdette and Mike Meyers — have been going extremely well. While most UW-L plays are performed at the Toland Theatre, this production will be in the smaller Frederick Theatre, in the lower level of Morris Hall.
Leonard says the entire one-act play — with the exception of some video projections — takes place in a small room. “It (the Frederick Theatre) is a small space. We could do it in a bigger space, but this play works well there,” she said.
