Renowned guitarist Leo Kottke is coming to La Crosse’s Cavalier Theater. Tickets to the March 29 show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, July 27.
Shows by the Minneapolis guitarist typically are dominated by finger-picked instrumentals, with humorous monologues and occasional vocalizing in a voice he describes as “geese farts on a muggy day.”
Since his debut album, 1969’s “12-String Blues,” Kottke has released 21 studio albums plus two albums with Phish bassist Mike Gordon. Twice nominated for Grammy Awards, folk legend Pete Seeger once called the young Kottke “the best 12-sting guitarist I’ve ever heard.”
General admission tickets cost $35 in advance, $40 at the door, with premimum seats going for $50 or $55 at the door. Tickets can be purchased at www.eventbrite.com.
