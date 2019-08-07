{{featured_button_text}}

Ticket sales begin Monday for ‘The Secret Garden’

The La Crosse Community Theater will begin selling tickets on Monday, Aug. 12 for its production of “The Secret Garden.”

Performances will run at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays and at 2 p.m. Sundays, September 6 through 22 in the Lyche Theater at the Weber Center for the Performing Arts, 428 Front St. S.

“The Secret Garden” will be a haunting production directed by Liz Golson, with music directed by Diane Foust.

Tickets are $18 for students, $26 to $34 for adults, and may be purchased over the phone or at www.lacrossecommunitytheatre.org. For questions or tickets, call the box office between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 608-784-9292.

