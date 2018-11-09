Tickets go on sale Monday, Nov. 12, for “The Game's Afoot,” the La Crosse Community Theatre’s holiday production which runs Dec. 6-16.
In Ken Ludwig’s “The Game’s Afoot,” Broadway star William Gillette, admired for his star turn as Sherlock Holmes, has invited his fellow cast members to his Connecticut castle for a weekend of holiday revelry in 1936. But when one of the guests is stabbed to death, the festivities quickly turn dangerous. Gillette, assuming the persona of Holmes, must now track down the killer before the next victim appears.
"Ken Ludwig is a titan in the world of Broadway comedy,” said Grant Golson, LCT producing artistic director, noting that he has written more than 25 plays and musicals, including “Lend Me a Tenor.”
“The Game's Afoot” is directed by Greg Parmeter and the cast includes Kaleb Morgan as William Gillette, Stacy Bruemmer, Drew Larson, Victoria Ortigiesen, Allante Walker, Lex Violette, Martha Boehm and Dominique Sicard.
Shows are Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m. in the Lyche Theatre at the Weber Center for the Performing Arts.
Tickets are $24 to $32, $16 for students, and may be purchased by phone at 608-784-9292, at the Weber Center box office or at www.lacrossecommunitytheatre.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.