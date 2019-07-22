Club Oasis in Sparta will feature “Free Fallin: A Tribute to Tom Petty” at its annual Summer Bash from starting at 5 p.m. July 27.
Advanced tickets, which cost $15, are available at https://cluboasissummerbash2019.brownpapertickets.com. Tickets the day of the event cost $20.
Free Fallin has played the music of the Tom Petty, who died in 2017, for the past 11 year.
For more information, visit Free Fallin’s official website at www.FreeFallin.us, or visit Club Oasis’ website and Facebook page.
