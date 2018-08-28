Subscribe for 33¢ / day

The rescheduled Moon Tunes Allman Brothers Band tribute concert planned for tonight in Riverside Park has been cancelled due to likely inclement weather.

Two Moon Tunes concerts remain for the season. On Thursday, Aug. 30, Irene Keenan Jr.'s Sonic Cabaret will present a "Women of Rock" tribute concert, which will run from 5:30 to 8 p.m..

The Moon Tunes season finale will be a tribute to Woodstock and the Monterey Pop festivals. The show, which will run from 5 to 9 p.m., will feature local bands playing songs by the Jimi Hendrix Experience, Mountain, Buffalo Springfield, The Mamas and the Papas, The Animals, The Who, Sha Na Na, The Rolling Stones and The Doors.

La Crosse Tribune entertainment and county government reporter

Randy Erickson covers arts and entertainment and county government for the La Crosse Tribune. Contact him at 608-791-8219 or randy.erickson@lee.net.

