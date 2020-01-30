Tonight's 'Wisconsin Foodie' episode features La Crosse

Tonight's episode of "Wisconsin Foodie" with host Luke Zahm, the James Beard-nominated chef and owner of Driftless Cafe in Viroqua, focuses on La Crosse.
The Uptowne Cafe & Bakery and Cameron Park Farmers Market will be featured on the show, which airs at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays on PBS Wisconsin.
New 30-minute episodes will air weekly. Here's a look at topics of upcoming shows:
Feb. 6: Serbian Days Festival and Three Brothers (Milwaukee)
Feb. 13: City Bakery and West Side Bakery (Sheboygan)
Feb. 20: Lombardino's and Dinner at Frank Lloyd Wright's Taliesin (Madison)
Feb. 27: Deer Creek Cheese, Henning's Cheese and 3 Sheeps Brewing Co. (Sheboygan)
March 19: SapSap Pop-up Dinner (Racine)
Episodes, along with behind-the-scenes footage, also will be available on the "Wisconsin Foodie" YouTube channel.