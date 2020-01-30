Tonight's 'Wisconsin Foodie' episode features La Crosse
0 comments

Tonight's 'Wisconsin Foodie' episode features La Crosse

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Luke Zahm

In June, Zahm was announced as host for this season of "Wisconsin Foodie."

 Pat McDonnell

Tonight's episode of "Wisconsin Foodie" with host Luke Zahm, the James Beard-nominated chef and owner of Driftless Cafe in Viroqua, focuses on La Crosse.

The Uptowne Cafe & Bakery and Cameron Park Farmers Market will be featured on the show, which airs at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays on PBS Wisconsin.

New 30-minute episodes will air weekly. Here's a look at topics of upcoming shows:

Feb. 6: Serbian Days Festival and Three Brothers (Milwaukee)

Feb. 13: City Bakery and West Side Bakery (Sheboygan)

Feb. 20: Lombardino's and Dinner at Frank Lloyd Wright's Taliesin (Madison)

Feb. 27: Deer Creek Cheese, Henning's Cheese and 3 Sheeps Brewing Co. (Sheboygan)

March 19: SapSap Pop-up Dinner (Racine)

Episodes, along with behind-the-scenes footage, also will be available on the "Wisconsin Foodie" YouTube channel.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
'I'm being raped': Weinstein accuser details alleged assault
Movies

'I'm being raped': Weinstein accuser details alleged assault

  • Updated

NEW YORK (AP) — Harvey Weinstein accuser Mimi Haleyi testified Monday that weeks after arriving in New York to work for one of his shows, she found herself fighting in vain as the once-revered showbiz honcho pushed her onto a bed and sexually assaulted her, undeterred by her kicks and pleas of, “no, please don’t do this, I don’t want it.”

+5
Taylor Swift shakes Sundance with revealing documentary
Movies

Taylor Swift shakes Sundance with revealing documentary

  • Updated

PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — The normally private Taylor Swift premiered an intimate documentary Thursday at the Sundance Film Festival in which the pop star discloses a past eating disorder, chronicles her inner battle over speaking forthrightly about politics and says her victorious 2017 sexual assault court case was a dramatic turning point in her life.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News