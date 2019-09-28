About 51,000 people live in the city of La Crosse, but the population seemed to double during the Maple Leaf Parade — an Oktoberfest highlight — as Copeland Avenue and part of Second Street shuts down Saturday for one large tailgate party.
For three glorious hours, beer flowed, brats grilled, bands marched, pageant winners waved, and children dove for candy falling like manna from passing floats.
For Laura Kim, tailgating at Oktoberfest Maple Leaf Parade is a longtime family tradition that’s “bigger than Christmas.”
“I quit the Central High School band because I wanted to watch the parade, not be in it,” said Kim, whose father, a spirited accordion player, used to bring Kim and her four siblings to the parade every year.
Now Kim brings her daughter to watch the parade. They were tailgating with their neighbor, the Vosses, who are known among friends for their large tailgating parties.
Russ Voss said he was able to stake out their prime location next to the 608 Brewery by moving his trailer onto the public lot two weeks ago.
He set out tarps along the sidewalk at midnight, the earliest the police open the street to parade viewers, so he could set out chairs for the kids to make sure they get a good view.
“Then I slept in the camper last night,” Voss said.
“Every time at the end of Oktoberfest, he says he’s never doing this again,” said Maggie, Voss’ wife. “But then he does.”
Voss said he goes through such extreme measures because he enjoys the camaraderie from watching the parade with friends.
“He’s a giver,” said Mandy Hobson, Maggie’s coworker. “He’s a giver and we’re all takers, so it works out.”
“La Crosse has a lot of Oktoberfest spirit,” said Nikki Burk, also tailgating with the Vosses. Burk was hoarse from being out with friends Friday from 8 a.m. to midnight. “The whole town transforms and everyone comes together.”
Burk said she cried at the Tapping of the Golden Keg on Friday, when a uniformed soldier sang the national anthem and fireworks went off during “the rockets’ red glare.”
“It’s probably because you guys were super drunk,” said daughter, Mia.
“It was very emotional,” Nikki insisted. “It wasn’t even noon.”
Gao Sheng, of Onalaska, said she was excited to watch her first Maple Leaf Parade.
Her friend, Pakou Yang, had invited her three kids and their cousin to the tailgate Yang hosted outside her house. Five families played cards under a tent and ate spicy papaya salad, barbecue, and a green sticky rice dessert as they waited for the parade to start.
Yang said she began holding tailgate parties in 2013, in part because the kids loved watching the parade so much.
The gear
When Joan Berg was a child, her mother used to make her and her siblings traditional German outfits to wear to the Oktoberfest parade and pageants.
This year, Berg and her family, who were out celebrating Berg’s 60th birthday, wore matching Oktoberfest shirts designed by daughter, Mary. The shirts read, “I just took a B.A.C. test. Turns out I’m 100% Fest Drunk,” which plays off a line from the Lizzo song, “Truth Hurts.”
“It’s a young people’s song,” Berg said.
You have free articles remaining.
While lederhosen and dirndl remain solid Oktoberfest sartorial choices, the Maple Leaf Parade is also a chance for people to show off their best Oktoberfest group T-shirts.
One group wore shirts that referenced hit HBO television show, “Game of Thrones.”
The shirts sported the Tyrion Lannister quote, “I drink and I know things,” on the front and “Winter is Coming,” on the back, because “it’s Wisconsin,” said Jordan Franklin, of Madison, who made about 30 shirts for friends and family.
Franklin has been designing Oktoberfest shirts for their groups for several years.
“It’s hard to come up with a new thing every year, but it’s fun to see what everyone else comes up with,” Franklin said.
Franklin’s “Game of Thrones” themed shirts are so popular this year that they’ve been asked whether they have extras to sell, said Deb Huff, Franklin’s mom.
The shirts come in handy when you get separated from your group, Huff said. “And it brings the group together.”
A new tradition?
Brandon Knudtson, refuse and recycling coordinator at Hilltopper Refuse and Recycling Service in Onalaska, is trying to start a new Maple Leaf Parade tradition: recycling.
Oktoberfest started recycling beer cans and bottles at the festgrounds last year, Knudtson said.
Hilltopper put in 40 recycling bins and collected 6,521 pounds of recyclable cardboard, plastic bottles, aluminum cans and glass bottles. The company also collected about 8,000 pounds of general trash generated from the four-day fest.
This year, the company doubled the number of recycling bins on the grounds and started handing out blue plastic bags between Sloopy’s bar and Festival Foods to separate recyclables from trash.
“We thought there was a demand in the community, and we’re up to the challenge to do it at the parade,” Knudtson said.
Parade volunteers handed out blue recycling bags about a couple hours ahead of the parade, which parade goers tied to the back of chairs or taped to their edge of tables.
Both recycling and general trash bags are collected by Hilltopper at the end of the parade.
The bags got fuller and fuller as the parade passed. However, there was also some confusion over what could be recycled.
Red solo cups, for example, are not recyclable under Hilltopper’s system.
Bob and Pam Williams, who have been attending the parade for 40 years and have three tents parked between the two crosswalks outside Festival Foods, think the new recycling initiative is a good idea.
The problem is that they aren’t told what’s recyclable and what’s not, said son, Ryan, who has taken over the task of staking out their tailgating spot at 6 a.m.
Without the information, “you end up doing what you do at home,” Ryan said.
2019 Maple Leaf Parade
2019 Maple Leaf Parade
2019 Maple Leaf Parade
2019 Maple Leaf Parade
2019 Maple Leaf Parade
2019 Maple Leaf Parade
2019 Maple Leaf Parade
2019 Maple Leaf Parade
2019 Maple Leaf Parade
2019 Maple Leaf Parade
2019 Maple Leaf Parade
2019 Maple Leaf Parade
2019 Maple Leaf Parade
2019 Maple Leaf Parade
2019 Maple Leaf Parade
2019 Maple Leaf Parade
2019 Maple Leaf Parade
2019 Maple Leaf Parade
2019 Maple Leaf Parade
2019 Maple Leaf Parade
2019 Maple Leaf Parade
2019 Maple Leaf Parade
2019 Maple Leaf Parade
The North Side of La Crosse glowed Thursday during the Torchlight Parade.
Oktoberfest 2019 will be held Sept. 26 through Sept. 29.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.