Tickets go on sale at 8 a.m. Wednesday for Randy’s Cheeseburger Picnic, a comedy show coming Oct. 17 to the Cavalier Theater.
Randy’s Cheeseburger Picnic features Patrick Roach, who plays Randy, the assistant to the Sunnyvale Trailer Park supervisor Jim Lahey on the cult classic mockumentary series “Trailer Park Boys.”
The Cavalier show will feature some standup comedy, audience interaction and contests, “some classic Randy punch lines” and the chance to meet the man behind Randy Bo Bandy, known for rarely wearing a shirt. Cheeseburgers will be available for purchase.
Tickets for the 21-and-older show are $20 in advance, $25 at the door. Advance tickets are available at www.ticketfly.com.
