Tribcast episode 5: comedian Shane Mauss and the meaning of life

For our final Tribcast episode of 2018, we sat down with comedian and Onalaska native Shane Mauss, to talk about the marriage of science, comedy and zebra mussels, the evolution of his career, and his show Jan. 3 show in La Crosse.

Entertainment and county government reporter

Randy Erickson covers arts and entertainment and county government for the La Crosse Tribune. Contact him at 608-791-8219 or randy.erickson@lee.net.

Digital news editor

Digital news editor

Data, interactive and video journalist

Elizabeth Beyer is a data, interactive and video journalist with the River Valley Media Group.

