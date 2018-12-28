For our final Tribcast episode of 2018, we sat down with comedian and Onalaska native Shane Mauss, to talk about the marriage of science, comedy and zebra mussels, the evolution of his career, and his show Jan. 3 show in La Crosse.
Tribcast: Comedian Shane Mauss and the meaning of life
- Scott Rada, Randy Erikson, Elizabeth Beyer
-
- 0
Randy Erickson
Entertainment and county government reporter
Randy Erickson covers arts and entertainment and county government for the La Crosse Tribune. Contact him at 608-791-8219 or randy.erickson@lee.net.
Get email notifications on Randy Erickson daily!
Whenever Randy Erickson posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Scott Rada
Digital news editor
Digital news editor
Get email notifications on Scott Rada daily!
Whenever Scott Rada posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Elizabeth Beyer
Data, interactive and video journalist
Elizabeth Beyer is a data, interactive and video journalist with the River Valley Media Group.
Get email notifications on Elizabeth Beyer daily!
Whenever Elizabeth Beyer posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.