Tribcast: 2019 Riverfest preview

Riverfest Media Director Derek Martin stopped by to provide a preview to this holiday weekend's annual festival. City Government Reporter Jourdan Vian talks to him about family fun, helicopter rides and burger competitions. 

Tribcast episode 28: Riverfest preview

Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.

City government reporter

Jourdan Vian is a reporter and columnist covering local government and city issues for the La Crosse Tribune. You can contact her at 608-791-8218.

Data, interactive and video journalist

Elizabeth Beyer is the agriculture, data, interactive, audio and video journalist with the La Crosse Tribune.

