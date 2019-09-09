Elvis tribute artist Dan Barrella performs Sunday at the 22nd annual Elvis Explosion at the La Crosse Center. Barrella, of Staten Island, said few musicians can match Elvis' starpower 42 years after his death. “Even the name is iconic,” Barrella said. “Elvis. That’s all you need to say.”
The La Crosse Center on Sunday was awash with men who wore leisure suits and high-collared shirts, who combed back oily swoops of jet-black hair, who spoke and sang in the unmistakable mumble of Elvis Presley.
“It’s like studying football film,” said Frank Werth, one of more than 30 tribute artists who competed this weekend in the 22nd annual Elvis Explosion. “You just watch him and try to copy it: how smooth he was, how charismatic he was, how he was all about his music.”
U.S. presidents get one day on the calendar, but in La Crosse, Elvis gets three.
One weekend each year, tribute artists from across the world come here to emulate the man’s sound, style and spirit.
Vendors sell Elvis-themed T-shirts, keychains, mouse pads, candles, water bottles, handbags, dinnerware and bobbleheads.
Fans come by the thousands because they either saw Elvis live and want to remember, or because they never did and want to imagine.
Four decades after his death, Elvis’ star burns white-hot.
“He was one of a kind, the first musician to cross over with pop, country and gospel,” said Ronny Craig, who founded the Elvis Explosion and spent six years as a tribute artist himself. “Elvis was like lightning in a bottle, and then he was gone.”
Werth, who made the 12-hour drive from Kansas to La Crosse, has been impersonating Elvis since 2007, although he grimaces when he hears that word: impersonate.
It makes him think of fat guys in skin-tight jumpsuits, curling their lips and shaking their hips. Elvis, he said, was not that.
“It’s about paying tribute and doing what he did, staying away from the gimmick stuff,” said Werth, who wore a royal blue suit and pristine black shoes Sunday. “I mean, you’re performing for people, and some of them were able to see him when he was alive. You want to honor that and celebrate that.”
By and large, people become Elvis tribute artists for two reasons: They’re either obsessed with the man and his music, or they’re told that they look or sound like him.
Welcome back! You've reached your free article limit. Become a member to help support our work.
Though they live on opposite sides of an ocean, Dan Barrella (of Staten Island) and Casper Slee (of Amsterdam) fell into this world in the same serendipitous way.
They performed an Elvis song at a lounge or karaoke bar, and became hooked.
“Elvis is dead, and he’s not coming back,” said Slee, who wore a classic black suit. “But by performing, it’s nice to think that we’re keeping his name alive.”
There’s an aura around Elvis, tribute artists say, whether or not you grew up listening to him. The oldest performer at this year’s Elvis Explosion was 60. The youngest was 17.
Though he died young, Elvis gave today’s tribute artists plenty of material with which to work, with which to identify.
There’s the catalog of music, of course, but there’s also the distinct phases of the man himself — from rock to gospel, from leather jackets to white jumpsuits.
“Even the name is iconic,” Barrella said. “Elvis. That’s all you need to say.”
Tribute artists go to great, almost irrational lengths to look and sound the part.
They dye their hair so its black as crows. They pay an arm and a leg for the elaborate costumes. And they spend countless hours listening to songs and studying film, so they can recreate his voice and mannerisms.
But Werth, who has loved Elvis all his life, said any good tribute artist won’t so much imitate him as channel him, letting their personality mix with his. The key is making one thing clear to yourself and the audience: You are not Elvis.
“He was perfect, the greatest entertainer in the world,” Werth said. “You’re never going to match that.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.