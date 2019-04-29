The Troupe Vertigo circus company will perform at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Viterbo University Fine Arts Center Main Theater, 929 Jackson St.
The show will include acrobatics, classical dance and contemporary theater by aerial artists, contortionists and ballet dancers. The Troupe was founded in 2009 by artistic director Aloysia Gavre, formally of Cirque du Soleil, and technical director Rex Camphuis, of the Pickle Family Circus.
The performance is part of Viterbo's Bright Star Season.
Tickets are $42 for the main floor, $38 for the lower balcony, and $32 for the upper balcony. To purchase tickets and for more information, visit www.viterbo.edu/tickets or call 608-796-3100.
