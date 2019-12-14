TUGG throws a Christmas party: Band to celebrate album release Dec. 21 at Leo & Leona's

Although temperatures outside on Dec. 21 are likely to be freezing or below, the musical vibes inside Leo & Leona’s that night should be warm and breezy. That’s because local favorites TUGG — one of the Midwest’s premiere reggae bands — will perform a show that will also double as a CD release party for the band’s very first Christmas album.
According to Andy Hughes, the band’s co-founder, “TUGG on Skaliday” was a few years in the making.
“You always have a few holiday tunes up your sleeve this time of year,” Hughes said. Gigs like their annual appearance at Riverside Park for the Rotary Lights holiday display was when the band pulled out those tunes.
The positive response to those songs inevitably led to discussions about doing a Christmas album.
“We talked about it for years, but this year we finally realized that if you don’t start the process by late summer or early fall you’ll lose your window,” Hughes said.
The songs that ended up on the album are inventive ska, reggae and dub interpretations of traditional Christmas songs including “Blue Christmas” and “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.” They were arranged, produced and mixed by longtime TUGG member Joe Gantzer. “This album is Joe’s masterpiece,” Hughes said.
“It’s funny now to think that this project kicked off during Oktoberfest,” Gantzer said. “We were playing Christmas tunes in the heat of polka season.”
The process, as Gantzer explains it, was that each tune was broken down to its core and then built it back up one piece at a time, adding elements of reggae, ska and dub.
“It was really rewarding that some arrangements turned out exactly as planned, while others completely took on a life of their own,” Gantzer said. “Although the initial demos laid out the basic groundwork, I think we were all pretty excited to hear how the songs progressed.”
Hughes remembers when he first got excited.
“For me it was hearing the arrangement for ‘Jolly Old St. Nick.’ I think we counted 11 references to other Christmas songs in that one. It blew my mind and I thought ‘This is going to be fun!’”
On the innovative “Jingle Bell Dub,” the TUGG team — which also includes Jake McLees and Ben Rohde — got some help from the students at Sparta Lakeshore Montessori Elementary School. Gantzer said the challenge was to get them to sing at a steady tempo.
“They tended to get excited and start speeding up,” Gantzer said, “so it was almost impossible to contain so much energy and enthusiasm. A little editing was needed, but what they added to the song fit perfectly.”
Since the album’s CD release is only four days before Christmas, Hughes isn’t expecting to sell a lot of records this year, but that doesn’t overly concern him because holiday albums tend to sell for years.
“The idea going forward is for this album to have legs and then we can add additional volumes in the future,” Hughes said. “We’re huge fans of reggae and ska and this was really fun to do. Everyone who’s listened to the album has had positive things to say — it definitely feels like us.”
Hughes said the combination Christmas show and CD release party at Leo & Leona’s should be special. “There’s no opener, so we’re going to begin with some acoustic stuff while we’re sitting on stage. We’re going to start intimate like we’re at a holiday party and then build into a full-on TUGG show. It’ll be quite the experience.”