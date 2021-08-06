UK insurance scheme for live events gets partial welcome

LONDON (AP) — Organizers of live events in the U.K., such as festivals and theaters, gave their partial support Friday to a new coronavirus-related insurance initiative aimed at easing their financial worries.

In a statement late Thursday, the government said it was backing a 750 million-pound ($1 billion) insurance scheme that will cover the cancellation costs incurred by the hard-hit live events sector in the event of further lockdowns in the year from September.

The government is partnering with Lloyd’s, the London-based insurance market, to deliver the Live Events Reinsurance Scheme, that will see it step in with a guarantee to make sure insurers can offer the products events companies need.

“Our events industries are not just vital for the economy and jobs; they put Britain on the map and, thanks to this extra support, will get people back to the experiences that make life worth living,” Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said.

Industry leaders said the initiative would help theatres and festivals to plan events more confidently but said it did not go far enough. They noted that the scheme will only apply during lockdowns, meaning that costs related to the reintroduction of other restrictions that could threaten the financial viability of their events would not be covered.