Renowned ukulele artist Jake Shimabukuro will kick off Viterbo University’s NexStar Season performances on Sept. 25 as a replacement for TUKUO: The Unique Komedy Ukulele Orchestra, originally scheduled for Nov. 4.
Shimabukuro performs music that ranges from jazz, blues, and rock to bluegrass, classical, and folk, taking the ukulele to places no one has gone before. Often referred to as the Miles Davis, Jimi Hendrix, Bruce Lee and Michael Jordan of his instrument, Shimabukuro delivers performances around the world with an out-of-the-box blend of virtuosity, deep musicality, and a natural entertainer’s flair.
A native of Honolulu, Shimabukuro started playing the ukulele at age 4. In 2005, he became a viral sensation on YouTube with a video of his version of The Beatles’ “While My Guitar Gently Weeps.” In recent years, his records have topped the Billboard World Music charts, and he has played around the world at such prestigious venues as the Hollywood Bowl, Lincoln Center, and the Sydney Opera House. His newest record, “The Greatest Day,” will be released Aug. 31.
The Fine Arts Center recently learned of the cancellation of TUKUO’s U.S. tour and sought a replacement that would have a similar musical style. Season ticket holders who are unable to attend the new date may contact the box office regarding options for their tickets.
Tickets for all Viterbo entertainment events for the 2018-19 season, including Shimabukuro’s performance, will go on sale at 11 a.m. Aug. 14. Tickets are $35 for main floor, $31 for lower balcony, and $25 for upper balcony seating. Season ticket packages are available through Aug. 10 and start at $100. For more information or to order tickets, contact the Viterbo box office at 608-796-3100 or visit www.viterbo.edu/fac.
