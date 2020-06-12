United Fund for the Arts and Humanities announces 2020 campaign chairs

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The United Fund for the Arts and Humanities announces Jay Lokken and Ken Riley, avid business owners and arts and humanities enthusiasts, as the 2020 campaign chairs.

The 2020 campaign, Connecting Cultural Communities with Your Investment, will be the first campaign raising funds for 12 member organizations. The Heider Center for the Arts has joined UFAH’s list of quality and entertaining member groups.

Due to canceled and postponed events, performances, exhibits and educational programs, UFAH’s member groups are facing significant revenue losses.

For more information about UFAH or to join us in a donation, visit our website at www.ufah.org.

