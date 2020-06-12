You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
United Fund for the Arts and Humanities announces 2020 campaign chairs
0 comments

United Fund for the Arts and Humanities announces 2020 campaign chairs

{{featured_button_text}}

The United Fund for the Arts and Humanities announces Jay Lokken and Ken Riley, avid business owners and arts and humanities enthusiasts, as the 2020 campaign chairs.

The 2020 campaign, Connecting Cultural Communities with Your Investment, will be the first campaign raising funds for 12 member organizations. The Heider Center for the Arts has joined UFAH’s list of quality and entertaining member groups.

Due to canceled and postponed events, performances, exhibits and educational programs, UFAH’s member groups are facing significant revenue losses.

For more information about UFAH or to join us in a donation, visit our website at www.ufah.org.

+1 
Ken Riley
+1 
Jay Lokken
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

HBO Max Temporally Pulls 'Gone With The Wind' Movie

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News