‘Uptown’ trio will perform March 14 at Heider Center in West Salem

For the second month in a row, West Salem’s Heider Center will showcase a dynamic female trio.
In February, it was The Legendary Ladies of Country Music. On March 14, the Uptown Girls will perform iconic hits of a bit more urban nature.
Erin Shields is the co-creator of Uptown Girls, as well as one its three female vocalists. Like the other powerful singers in the show, Shields is based in New York and has an impressive resume.
After getting a degree in vocal performance at Indiana University and training in Vienna, Austria, Shields has appeared in numerous regional and off-Broadway productions. The powerhouse vocalist has sung numerous times with the New York Philharmonic Orchestra and, during the last eight years, traveled extensively in the U.S., Canada and Europe with the Empire Trio -- a “crossover classic” group.
While the Empire Trio sings everything from Pavarotti to pop, the Uptown Girls are strictly pop. They do top-of-the charts hits from the ’70s to today. Audiences will hear iconic songs like Simon and Garfunkel’s “Bridge Over Troubled Water," Cindy Lauper’s “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun" and Christine Aguilera’s “Beautiful.”
Shields says a three-part version of “Beautiful” and a medley of Lauper’s hits are parts of the show that audiences seem to especially like. “They love the arrangements, the energy and the empowerment -- although it’s not a beat-you-over-the-head kind of thing,” Shields said.
The show was co-created by Shields’ English husband, David Shenton, a pianist and prolific arranger who is based in New York. He and two other musicians from New York (drums and guitar) provide backup for the Uptown Girls. “These guys are top notch,” Shields said.
The other vocalists in the show are Dion Carole and Meg Lanzarone. Carole is a singer/songwriter and actress who recently returned from Hong Kong, where she played one of the leads in "The Lion King." “She’s also been in the touring company of 'Dream Girls,’” Shields said.
Meg Lanzarone, the third vocalist, has quite an interesting background. She’s appeared in off-Broadway shows like "My Big Gay Italian Funeral" and "The Marvelous Wonderettes," does voice-overs for commercials and was the creator and producer of a tribute show called “Rock Chick Remix.” She also tours with her own rock band.
Shields said that the idea for Uptown Girls came about when she and her husband noted there were very few all-female groups -- especially ones doing songs past the ’90s. “We wanted to see if we could come up with something that would fill that gap,” she said.