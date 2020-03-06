‘Uptown’ trio will perform March 14 at Heider Center in West Salem

For the second month in a row, West Salem’s Heider Center will showcase a dynamic female trio.

In February, it was The Legendary Ladies of Country Music. On March 14, the Uptown Girls will perform iconic hits of a bit more urban nature.

Erin Shields is the co-creator of Uptown Girls, as well as one its three female vocalists. Like the other powerful singers in the show, Shields is based in New York and has an impressive resume.

After getting a degree in vocal performance at Indiana University and training in Vienna, Austria, Shields has appeared in numerous regional and off-Broadway productions. The powerhouse vocalist has sung numerous times with the New York Philharmonic Orchestra and, during the last eight years, traveled extensively in the U.S., Canada and Europe with the Empire Trio -- a “crossover classic” group.

While the Empire Trio sings everything from Pavarotti to pop, the Uptown Girls are strictly pop. They do top-of-the charts hits from the ’70s to today. Audiences will hear iconic songs like Simon and Garfunkel’s “Bridge Over Troubled Water," Cindy Lauper’s “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun" and Christine Aguilera’s “Beautiful.”