The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse’s community chorus, Choral Union, will present Mozart’s “Requiem” at 7 p.m. Friday at the Viterbo Fine Arts Center. Performing in concert with the UW-L Concert Choir and Logan High School Select Choir, and supported by a community orchestra, Choral Union is made up of community members from all walks and stages of life.
Requiems, or Masses for the dead, have been performed for centuries, dating as far back as second-century Europe. While Mozart’s “Requiem” is probably the most well-known and influential, countless other composers have contributed their own versions. UW-L’s Concert Choir will open the concert with one of these, a short piece by Tomas Luis de Victoria.
UW-L choirs are conducted by Dr. Christopher Hathaway, and the Logan choir has been prepared by Doreen Athnos. Suggested donation at the door is $15 for adults, $10 for seniors and $5 for students.
