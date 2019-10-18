From Count Basie and Duke Ellington to Dean Martin and the Beatles, the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse fall jazz concert has something for everyone.
The evening features the UW-L Jazz Orchestra and Jazz Ensemble under the direction of Jeff Erickson, UW-L director of jazz studies, with vocals from Mike Meyers, Selah-Marie Castellano and Leah Williams. A highlight of the night is sure to be Jazz Orchestra lead alto saxophonist Andrew Jones performing Billy Strayhorn’s “Blood Count.”
The music starts at 7:30 Tuesday, Oct. 22, at the Bluffs Ballroom in the UW-L Student Union. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, contact Jeff Erickson at jerickson@uwlax.edu or 608-785-8414.
