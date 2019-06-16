When the Scripps National Spelling Bee ended in an unprecedented eight-way tie last month, a group of UW-La Crosse students had much more than a passing interest in the proceedings.
“We were watching to get a little inspiration for our show,” said Mary Leonard, director of “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.” The unlikely musical comedy — the first performance is at the Toland Theatre Friday — is this year’s SummerStage production by the university’s Department of Theatre Arts.
Although you might not think a musical about a spelling bee could be a success, “Putnam” was a surprise hit on Broadway when it premiered in 2005. During its successful run, it won a Tony Award for Best Book of a Musical and, according to Leonard, rehearsals for this production have gone well.
“I’ve got a lovely group of students and the show itself is charming, witty and poignant,” she said, adding that the play — about 90 minutes in length — is ideal for summer entertainment.
“The students are capturing the spirit of middle school kids brilliantly — the sense of competition and how much something like this can matter,” Leonard said.
Like life, spelling bees have winners and losers. While that could be depressing, Leonard says this play ultimately leaves the audience in a better place.
“While there’s both comedy and poignancy, you also see the goodness in people,” Leonard said. “It ends up being uplifting in a quirky way.”
While much of the comedy comes from the quirks of the six spellers — one has a “magic” waggling foot and another has a lisp — the relationship between two of the judges also is fodder for laughs.
One judge is a former winner of the Putnam County Spelling Bee who takes the event extremely seriously. The other is a vice principal who has been called in as a replacement at the last moment. His attitude could be described as being a bit more lackadaisical.
Another entertaining thing about this play is that two audience members will be invited up on stage to participate in the spelling bee. Spoiler alert: they probably aren’t going to end up winning.
Leonard said the play has been fun to direct, even though the music is deceptively challenging.
“It’s not that old of a musical so the music is contemporary,” she said. “Our music director (Kathryn Moran) has done a wonderful job. I hope people will come out and see the play. It’s a delightful thing to do on a hot summer night.”
