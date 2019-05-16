Whether you’re a fan of the classics or looking for something new, the UW-La Crosse Department of Theatre Arts 2019-20 season has something for everyone. From Shakespeare and Louisa May Alcott to the fantastical world of Dungeons & Dragons, drama, tragedy, and humor abound. In the lineup:
“Romeo and Juliet”
- — Shakespeare’s classic tale of star-crossed lovers includes some of the Bard’s most lyrical poetry and iconic characters. Oct. 11-13 and 17-20
“Middletown”
- — Will Eno’s funny, moving exploration of small-town America spotlights the necessity of human connection. Dec. 6-8 and 12-14
“Little Women”
- — This musical, based on the classic novel by Louisa May Alcott, follows the spirited March sisters as they brave the trials of adolescence during the American Civil War. Feb. 28-March 1 and March 5-8
“She Kills Monsters”
- — Qui Nguyen’s imaginative comedy follows Agnes Evans as she leaves her childhood home in Ohio following the death of her teenage sister, Tilly. When Agnes finds Tilly’s Dungeons & Dragons notebook, however, she stumbles into a journey of discovery and action-packed adventure in the imaginary world that was Tilly’s refuge. April 24-26 and April 30-May 3
The season also includes two Frederick Theatre productions:
“Church and State”
- — Jason Odell Williams’ ripped-from-the-headlines drama takes on the hot topics of religion, gun control and politics as a Republican US senator seeking reelection deals with the fallout of an off-the-cuff comment on social media. Oct. 31-Nov. 3
“Hyronomous A. Frog: The Frog Prince”
- — In order to free himself from a curse, Hyronomous A. Frog sets off to seek the kiss of a princess. Thwarted by spoiled royalty and aided by a helpful handmaiden, will the green hero find his happy ending? April 4
Season tickets may be purchased online at www.uwlax.edu/theatre-arts or by phone by calling the Department of Theatre Arts at 608-785-6701.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.