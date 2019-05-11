Fannin Counseling & Art Therapy will showcase work produced by University of Wisconsin-La Crosse students enrolled in “Practices of Art Therapy,” a course offered for the first time this semester in conjunction with the new Art Therapy minor at UW-L.
Students taking “Practices of Art Therapy” created a hypothetical six-week art therapy group for a targeted audience of their choosing.
For their final project, they created promotional materials and art directives designed to help clients engage problems through an artistic lens. Also, each student had to choose a directive and create an original work of art in response to it.
These works and their complete final projects will be available for viewing at the show opening from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 17, and from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 18., during gallery hours at Fannin Counseling & Art Therapy, 129 S. Sixth St., La Crosse.
