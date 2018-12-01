Holiday favorites with a jazz flair will be heard at UW-La Crosse during the annual Swinging Yuletide.
The UW-L Music Department once again hosts a concert of instrumental and vocal holiday classics from its jazz program at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, in The Bluffs, UW-L Student Union, 521 East Ave. N.
Performers include the UW-L Jazz Orchestra and Jazz Ensemble, The Coulee Chordsmen, the UW-L Faculty Jazz Quartet, and the UW-L Saxophone Quartet. Vocalists from the UW-L jazz program will be featured singing classics by Ella Fitzgerald, Nat King Cole, Bing Crosby, the Andrews Sisters, along with original arrangements of seasonal classics by Jeff Erickson, UW-L director of jazz studies.
The suggested donation for admission is $20 for reserved seating, $5 for students and $10 for others for general admission. All proceeds go to UW-L jazz scholarships and are tax deductible.
For tickets, call 608-785-8415 or stop by 124 Center for the Arts.
