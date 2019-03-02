World-renowned poet Natasha T. Miller will perform at Open Mic Night at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 7, at the Entertainment Café in the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Student Union, 521 East Ave N. Admission is free.
Miller is a performance poet, LGBTQ activist, film producer and founder of the “Artists Inn Detroit.” The Detroit native is not afraid to speak her mind and show her true emotions in her performances. She has competed multiple times in the Women of the World Poetry Slam, in which she has had three finals appearances and has garnered multiple top-10 finishes.
See more information about Miller at www.kresgeartsindetroit.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.