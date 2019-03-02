Try 3 months for $3
Natasha Miller

Slam poet Natasha T. Miller will take the stage at UW–La Crosse at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 7.

 Contributed photo

World-renowned poet Natasha T. Miller will perform at Open Mic Night at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 7, at the Entertainment Café in the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Student Union, 521 East Ave N. Admission is free.

Miller is a performance poet, LGBTQ activist, film producer and founder of the “Artists Inn Detroit.” The Detroit native is not afraid to speak her mind and show her true emotions in her performances. She has competed multiple times in the Women of the World Poetry Slam, in which she has had three finals appearances and has garnered multiple top-10 finishes.

See more information about Miller at www.kresgeartsindetroit.org.

Entertainment and county government reporter

Randy Erickson covers arts and entertainment and county government for the La Crosse Tribune. Contact him at 608-791-8219 or randy.erickson@lee.net.

