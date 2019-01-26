A University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Art Department faculty member Linda Levinson will show her unique photographs captured without using a camera, a technique she perfected during a sabbatical in spring 2018.
For her sabbatical, Levinson received two artist residences: at Yaddo Artist Fellowship in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., and at the Virginia Center for the Creative Arts Fellowship in Amherst, Va. In both she was assigned a living space and work studio with uninterrupted time to focus on art. “The community at these residencies pushes each other to refine and improve their work,” Levinson said. “Fellows in other disciplines provided invaluable feedback on my art.”
During the sabbatical Levinson had an exhibition from her series “Hidden Souls of Books” at the Madison Central Library. Since then, she has produced many new works on paper that utilize photographic ephemera and made the final prints of a series of black and white photograms — photographs made without a camera — of books, for a new series, “Incidents of Light.” To make the photograms, she placed a book on the surface of photo-sensitive paper, exposed it to light and developed it.
“I called the residual image that appeared after development a ‘pneumatic’ trace, a presence of an absence,” Levinson said. “This process results in an image that captures the imagination by transforming the actual object-hood of a book into a visual abstraction in monochrome. When successful, the print is capable of evoking the mystery of the essence of the object itself and at times, even hints at its subject matter.”
“Incidents of Light” differs from her Madison exhibit in that the way that the image is not as dependent on what one might infer from its title. Both bodies of her work will be exhibited in the University Art Gallery. The exhibition opens with a reception from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 31, in the gallery, on the first floor of the Center for the Arts, 333 N. 16th St. Admission is free.
The free exhibit runs through Thursday, Feb. 14. Regular gallery hours are noon to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, noon to 5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and during events in Toland Theatre.
Although Linda Levinson’s photographs were chosen for the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art…
A UW-La Crosse photography class has turned coffee grounds into the groundwork for art, and …
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.