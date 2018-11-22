With winter solidifying its grip on the region, it’s the perfect time for a taste of “Enchanted April,” according to Jeanne Willcoxon, who is directing the UW-La Crosse production of the play based on the 1922 novel by Elizabeth von Arnim.
“It couldn’t be more perfectly timed,” Willcoxon said, noting that the play ends in April with everything in bloom. “You need that reminder right now, that spring will come.”
The characters in “Enchanted April” needed that reminder even more than we do. The play takes place in London just after the end of World War I, and everybody has been touched somehow by tragedy and loss. It’s a gray, dismal time, and two housewives, Lotty and Rose, decide they just have to get away.
The two set their sights on renting an Italian villa for a holiday, without their husbands, and recruit two companions to help defray the expenses: an elderly widow and a young beautiful socialite. Before the holiday is over, the two husbands show up, chastened by their exclusion from their wives’ adventure and eager to reconnect. Meanwhile, an attractive young artist has his eye on the socialite.
“They discover who they are,” Willcoxon said of Lotty and Rose. “Their relationships are no new terms. That’s powerful. That’s a really powerful message they’re getting across.”
The novel first was adapted into a movie starring Miranda Richardson, Joan Plowright, Alfred Molina and Jim Broadbent that won two Golden Globes (for Richardson and Plowright) and was nominated for three Academy Awards in 1992.
For Willcoxon, “Enchanted April” was totally new to her. She typically doesn’t like to know what has been done with a work before she does her own production, but she did read the original novel and was enchanted by it.
“I really fell in love with it,” she said. “It’s very heartfelt. It has its bittersweetness, which I love.”
Truth be told, Willcoxon has a preference for works that are more bitter and dark when it comes to theater. “I usually tend to veer toward much darker material, and this is actually a nice wonderful pleasant break for me,” said Willcoxon, who is new to the UW-L theater department and directing her first production with “Enchanted April.”
“It ends in beauty and loveliness, where usually I gravitate toward works that end in darkness and despair,” she said. “When they’re in Italy they realize they can move forward and live.”
Willcoxon grew up in Colorado and worked for a time as an actor in New York, also studying at the American Repertory Theater at Harvard University. She started teaching theater in 2005 at St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minn., moving on to Hamilton College in New York before joining the staff at UW-L.
Her tenure at UW-L is off to a great start as far as she is concerned, especially when it come to this production of “Enchanted April.”
“The actors are just doing such wonderful work and the set is fantastic and we’re just really having such a good time,” Willcoxon said.
