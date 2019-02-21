Inspiration for artistic endeavors lurks everywhere. Take the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse’s upcoming musical, which might never have been written if not for an encounter with a pay toilet on a trip to Europe.
Greg Kotis was a cash-strapped student traveling in Europe when a pay toilet inspired him to write “Urinetown: The Musical,” recruiting Mark Hollman to write the songs. After it eventually opened on Broadway in 2001, it won three Tony Awards (with 10 nominations), but would you believe that before it finally made its debut at the New York Fringe Festival, no Broadway backers wanted anything to do with it.
Apparently, the title of the musical is off-putting to some, but if you’re in town, you should go see it, according to Mary Leonard, who is directing the UW-L production that opens March 1.
“People always get caught up in the title. They always say, ‘You’re directing WHAT play?’” Leonard said with a laugh. “It’s such a delightful play. Get over the title and give it a chance because it has a little bit of something for everybody.”
The satirical comedy takes aim at big business, government, social irresponsibility, politics, populism and bureaucracy of all stripes. “Urinetown” even targets Broadway musicals, poking fun at some of the tropes of the form.
“It’s clearly tongue-in-cheek,” said Leonard, who directed a summer production of “Urinetown” at UW-L in 2011. “Even the choreography makes fun of choreography.”
“Urinetown” takes place in a nondescript setting, a city where water shortages have gotten so bad that nobody is allowed to have a private bathroom at home. To conserve water, everybody must pay to use “public amenities” run by the evil megacorporation, Urine Good Company (presumably based in a country called Urine Nation).
Urinetown is not the name of the city in which the show unfolds, though. It’s the place officers Lockstock and Barrel threaten to take scofflaws who pee without paying. The price of peeing has been hiked so high that people who can no longer afford the UGC’s public amenities revolt, insisting that peeing free is a right, not a privilege.
“It’s really the rich vs. the poor, because they’re in this place where there’s a tax on public amenities,” Leonard said. “There’s a little bit of political satire in there that you can’t help but glom onto.”
The show has some grim plot twists that should give people plenty to think about when the laughter has faded, and there will be loads and loads of laughter.
“It’s a delightful wonderful show. Before you know it, you allow yourself to give into it and you’re entertained completely,” Leonard said. “We are having so much fun working on it. The students are loving it.”
