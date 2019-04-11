UW-La Crosse graduating seniors will show off their artwork one last time at the university’s biannual Senior Art Exhibition.
Work by 15 students who will be graduating in May will be on display at the University Art Gallery, on the first floor of the Center for the Arts, from April 19 to May 11.
THe exhibit will include a variety of mediums and artistic styles.
Regular gallery hours are noon to 8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, and noon to 5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, or by appointment. Admission is free.
An opening reception is scheduled for 4 to 6 p.m. on April 19.
For more information, contact the UW-L art department at 608-785-8230.
