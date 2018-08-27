Happy Rain Theatre Company will present three performances of Shakespeare’s “Macbeth” on the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse campus.
Performances are set for 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 31, and Saturday, Sept. 1, with a matinee performance at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 2. All performances are in Frederick Theatre in the lower level of Morris Hall, 1615 State St.
“Macbeth” focuses on the infamous chronicle of the Scottish hero’s downfall as he murders his way to the throne. Tempted by the prophesy of three witches and seduced by his wife even further into his own wicked desires, Macbeth’s bloodthirsty pursuit of power ultimately has tragic consequences. One of Shakespeare’s most celebrated works, the tragedy is filled with ghostly apparitions, bloody battles, electrifying characters and stunning poetry.
The Happy Rain Theatre Company is a student-run production company of UW-L Theatre Department students and alumni. The production departs from the typical model of a director leading the production, instead featuring students as directors, performers, designers and producers.
General admission tickets are available at the door only prior to each performance. Performances are open to the public. Donations are greatly appreciated.
