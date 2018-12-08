Leah Williams, a UW-La Crosse student, is raising her voice for the voiceless and enslaved in sex trafficking as part of her undergraduate research.
More than 30 million people are enslaved worldwide with human trafficking, generating about $150 billion a year. Currently, about 2 million children are exploited in the global commercial sex trade.
Leah Williams, a double major in theater performance and psychology, has organized a daily protest against human trafficking at Hoeschler Tower on campus. Her protest aims to shine a light on the epidemic and highlight the problem.
As a culmination of the protest, Williams and several other students are creating a theatrical piece to express the experience of sex trafficking victims. The performance begins at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 12, in the Frederick Theatre in Morris Hall, 1615 State St.
After the 20-minute performance, there will be a talk-back session with the actors and community leaders.
The performance is free and open to all, with donations being accepted for Dressember, an organization that raises money and awareness for the fight against human trafficking.
