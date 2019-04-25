The UW-La Crosse Jazz Orchestra and Jazz Ensemble will perform a joint concert of big-band pieces on Tuesday, April 30, in the Bluffs Ballroom inside the Student Union.
The Jazz Orchestra will perform a number with UW-L faculty flutist Jonathan Borja, and play the world premier of “No Wiser than Before,” a funk chart by recent UW-L graduate Luke Thering.
Vocalists Cassandra Quinn and Mike Meyers will also perform, singing songs from the Ella Fitzgerald, Frank Sinatra and Gordon Goodwin libraries. The ensembles are directed by Jeff Erickson, the director of jazz studies at UW-L.
The concert is set for 7:30 p.m. and is free and open to the public.
