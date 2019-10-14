The UW-La Crosse jazz orchestra and jazz ensemble will perform a concert with something for all jazz lovers.
The ensembles will hold a joint concert at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, in The Bluffs inside the UW-L Student Union. The event is free and open to the public.
Each group will cover a wide variety of instrumental and big band vocal pieces. The repertoire includes Count Basie, Duke Ellington, Stan Kenton, Dean Martin, Jaco Pastorius and the Beatles.
You have free articles remaining.
From the jazz orchestra, lead alto saxophonist Andrew Jones will play Billy Strayhorn’s “Blood Count,” while Mike Meyers will sing more “rat pack” vocals from Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin. Also singing with the jazz orchestra will be Selah-Marie Castellano, featured on John Clayton’s “Do Nothin’ Till You Hear from Me.”
Leah Williams will have two features with the jazz ensemble, “Teach Me Tonight” and “The Way You Look Tonight.”
The concert will be directed by Jeff Erickson, director of jazz studies at UW-L.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.