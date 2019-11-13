La Crosse’s first outdoor- and adventure-film festival, featuring films from the 5Point Film Festival, will be held at 7 p.m. Nov. 15 and 16 at the UW-La Crosse Student Union movie theater, 521 East Ave. N., La Crosse.
Aaron Koepke said the idea for the event came up during discussion with friends. “Keachen Abing and I first had the idea to plan a film festival during a conversation in our driveways, he said. “We planned this event because we wanted to give people in our community the opportunity to come together and be inspired by films that tell incredible stories of inspiring people and places.”
The Nov. 15 event will be hosted for UW-La Crosse students and the Nov. 16 session will be open to the greater La Crosse community. The films to be featured explore a variety of outdoor activities and adventurous stories, and vary in length of time.
A list of the movies to be shown alongside a trailer for the collection and festival can be found at 5pointfilm.org.
Next to the theater, there will be an expo space for local businesses, nonprofits and other organizations to show what they’re about and what they have to offer festival attendees. The expo will begin at 6 p.m. and run until the start of the film showings. Organizations will include Smith’s Bike Shop, Blue Steel Bikes, the Frozen River Film Festival and La Crosse SOUP.
The event has been made possible through the sponsorship of Dahl Subaru, the Outdoor Recreation Alliance, the UW-La Crosse Campus Activities Board and Outdoor Connect, among others.
“We live in such a beautiful part of the world and are fortunate to have so many outstanding members of our community who work to make our home a better place,” Koepke said. “It seemed fitting to us to host a film festival that celebrates many of the same attributes.”
Beer will be served, courtesy of the sponsorship of Pearl Street Brewery, via goodwill donations, and non-alcoholic beverages and food will be available through the Student Union restaurants. All proceeds from the festival will be donated to local organizations such as the UW-La Crosse Ski and Snowboard Club, Mt. La Crosse Ski Patrol and Everybody Bikes.
Tickets will cost $15 for nonstudent adults and $7 for children 6 and older, and can be purchased through this Events page.
To learn more about the 5Point Film Festival and La Crosse Adventure films, visit 5pointfilm.org/ or their Facebook page.
