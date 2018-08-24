The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Department of Theatre Arts will present encore performances of “Hair: The American Tribal-Love Rock Musical” to raise funds for UW-L theater student scholarships.
Performances of the Tony-winning musical will be at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 9, in the Toland Theatre at UW-L’s Center for the Arts.
Tickets go on sale online Wednesday, Aug. 29, at www.uwlax.edu/theatre-arts. In person/phone orders begin at 1 p.m. Sept. 4, with box office hours running from 1 to 4:30 p.m. weekdays and one hour prior to each performance. Tickets are $25, $22 for senior citizens and non-UW-L students, and $15 for UW-L students. “Hair” is recommended for mature audiences only.
