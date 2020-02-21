UW-La Crosse to stage ‘Little Women: The Musical’

Mary Leonard, a professor in UW-La Crosse’s Theatre Arts Department, clearly recalls her first encounter with the March sisters. “I was maybe 10 and we were assigned ‘Little Women’ in school,” Leonard said.
The story of a family dealing with the stresses of the Civil War resonated strongly with her. “It was the first book I ever truly devoured,” Leonard said. “It felt like these women were being empowered — they had to navigate difficult waters by themselves with humor and grace and love.”
Now, as director of the Broadway musical version of a book that’s remained in print for 150 years, Leonard gets to approach the story from a slightly different angle.
“For those who loved the book, it’s kind of a joy to watch the musical,” Leonard said. “Music can take you where the word cannot.”
The UW-L production of Little Women will be performed in the Toland Theatre for two weekends beginning on Friday, Feb. 28.
You have free articles remaining.
The Broadway version of the musical debuted in 2005 and, by necessity, the producers had to take some liberties with the script.
Still, the heart of the original story endures.
Critics at the time noted how astutely the musical condensed Louisa May Alcott’s classic tale. “You can’t do the entire book, but it’s a really nice replication,” Leonard said. “The most important moments remain — and the music is absolutely beautiful.”
The UW-L production will have a cast of 19, and putting together the show has been a delight according to Leonard. “I’ve got wonderful singers and wonderful students,” she said. “It’s been great to highlight the women in our department.”
Leonard is confident that the charm and humor of the story that captivated her as a child will shine through in the musical. “It’s heartwarming and I think the community and the campus are going to love it,” she said.