UW-La Crosse to stage ‘Little Women: The Musical’

IF YOU GO

WHAT: “Little Women: The Musical” based on the novel by Louisa May Alcott

WHEN: Feb. 28-29 and March 5-7 at 7:30 p.m., and March 1 and 8 at 2 p.m.

WHERE: Toland Theatre, UW-La Crosse Center for the Arts, 16th and Vine Streets

DETAILS: Tickets are $20, $6 for UW-L students and $18 for other students and senior citizens. To purchase, call the box office at 608-785-6696 or stop by the Center for the Arts after 1 p.m. on Feb. 24. Regular hours are 1 to 4 p.m. weekdays and one hour before show times.