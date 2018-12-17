Try 1 month for 99¢

The University of Wisconsin-Madison's varsity marching band is coming to Holmen High School for a fundraising concert on Sunday, Feb. 3.

Since 1969, the band has been directed by Mike Leckrone, but this will be the last chance for area residents to see the band under his leadership as he has announced he will retire.

Tickets are $12, $10 for students and senior citizens and can be purchased starting Dec. 18 at the Festival Foods store in Holmen, SSE Music in La Crosse or by phone from Holmen High School at 608-526-3372.

Entertainment and county government reporter

Randy Erickson covers arts and entertainment and county government for the La Crosse Tribune.

