Dr. Seuss' "The Cat in the Hat" became an instant classic when it debuted in 1957, remaining a beloved children's tome 60 years later.
The picture book's rhyming words and colorful characters will be come to life on Saturday in the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Department of Theatre Arts' production of "The Cat in the Hat," the story's adapted stage version created by London based director Katie Mitchell in 2009.
The interactive, energetic performance will feature an all UW-L student cast, starring Isabella Anderson, Aaron Hinz, Mykal Lake, Emily Ludewig, Ronny Mickle and Lex Violette, with many members of the production team students as well.
The script follows the book verbatim, the beloved cat, with his iconic red-and-white striped hat, encouraging young Sally and her brother, stuck inside as the rain pours down, to engage in a bit of tricks and play, much to their fish's dismay. When Thing 1 and Thing 2 join the shenanigans, things get a bit messy. But the titular feline restores order just in time, slipping away as the children's mother arrives home.
"It tells kids it's okay to have fun and let loose," said Jeanne Willcoxon, director of the production and assistant professor of the Department of Theatre Arts. "It's OK to let Thing 1 and Thing 2 out once in a while and run around. The world won't come crashing down. Sometime it's nice to have a little release."
The purchased set is the same used for all productions of the play, matching the book's illustrations in grand detail, from the inky black detail lines to the signature shades of blue and red.
Costume designer Lauren Long put a unique twist on the wardrobe, finding inspiration from the movie "Mary Poppins Returns," and dramaturg Lexi Mitchell helped weld a whimsical, whirly leaved truffula tree.
The 45-minute production will begin with a reading from a Dr. Seuss book selected by the audience, followed by the play and plenty of giggles. While designed for children ages 3 to 7, Willcoxon says parents will likely enjoy a bit of nostalgia.
"The adults probably have a little bit of a soft spot for it," Willcoxon said. "It's a fun trip down memory lane."
