Vegas physician chosen by toy company as Barbie role model

She told the Sun she didn’t know what to expect when she returned to work from maternity leave in March 2020, just as COVID-19 restrictions brought the world to a standstill.

Cruz recalled daily 12-hour shifts with little personal protective equipment and hospitals across the country filling near capacity.

She sent her infant son, JJ, to live with her parents to protect him from potential exposure to the virus.

“We didn’t have the vaccine. We had to wear the same N95 masks for like a whole week,” Cruz said. “But it was reassuring because I knew that he was kind of out of harm’s way or out of my exposure circle.”

Cruz “made a positive impact in her community, inspiring current and future generations for years to come,” the company said in a statement.

Cruz was 5 when her father moved the family from Hawaii to Las Vegas for a job at Nellis Air Force Base. She has electrical engineering and medical degrees from the University of Nevada, Reno.

She called her blog a therapeutic outlet to talk about her experiences as an internal medicine physician and mother. But she also posts tips about fitness and wellness.