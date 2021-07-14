Vermont performance venues preparing to reopen

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Some performance venues across Vermont are preparing to reopen with help from federal money after the coronavirus pandemic forced them to close.
So far, 43 Vermont performance venues benefitted from the $13 million from the Shuttered Venue Operator Grant program, part of federal pandemic relief assistance.
“From Brattleboro to St. Albans, from Derby Line down to Bennington, there’s gonna be a real shot that your community theater, your community venue will be reopened very soon,” Vermont's Democratic U.S. Rep. Peter Welch told MyNBC5.
Two Burlington locations are preparing to reopen.
The Vermont Comedy Club, which received more than $400,000, is set to reopen Labor Day weekend. The Flynn Center, which received more than $1.8 million, plans to open again in October.
“The funding came through right at the perfect time for us to be able to hire our contractors and start booking talent,” said Natalie Miller, co-owner of Vermont Comedy Club.
Miller said the club is getting ready for the reopening.
“We’re gonna be able to space people out a little bit more because everyone is in there, they’re laughing, droplet city. So we’re gonna make it a lot safer,” she said.
———
THE NUMBERS
Vermont reported 19 new cases of the coronavirus Wednesday for a statewide total since the the pandemic began of over 24,500 cases.
Four people were hospitalized with COVID-19 with one person in intensive care, according to the Vermont Department of Health.
The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Vermont has risen over the past two weeks from 5.00 new cases a day on June 28 to 9.14 new cases a day on Monday.
The Associated Press is using data collected by Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering to measure outbreak caseloads and deaths across the United States.
———
Follow AP’s coverage of the pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic.
